JUNTA DE ANDALUCÍA Considering Postponing This Week’s Committee of Experts Meeting Until Next Week



Jesús Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucía announced to journalists in Córdoba on Monday 19, that a decision will be made today, Tuesday, as to whether or not the proposed meeting of the Committee of Experts will be postponed to next week, saying, “it may be that the trend will improve in the region” in the number of cases of people affected by the coronavirus.

The minister explained that “the technical teams are evaluating leaving it for the following week, and be aware of the evolution that is had”, although he has clarified that “it is a decision that will be taken this Tuesday at the meeting of the technical teams”.

Aguirre commented that “the committee of experts meets when important decisions have to be made, but if it is seen that in the face of evolution it is preferable to be a little pending and expectant, then it may be postponed a bit”.

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Families, Andalucía this Monday 19 has a total of 2,034 cases of coronavirus, compared to 2,183 last Saturday, with eleven deaths, when last Monday, three deaths were registered, and six the previous Saturday.

The cumulative incidence rate of the autonomous community rose again for the fifth consecutive day, standing at 263.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, which is 4.7 more than the rate on Saturday – it is not updated on Sunday – and 38.4 above the rate of 225.3 registered last Monday.

Fernando Simón, the director of the Center for the Coordination of Emergencies and Health Alerts (CCAES), said that although the case numbers over 14 days have risen, the figures in the medium and long term, for the country as a whole are encouraging, as the expected rise after Easter has not happened, with Simón even hinting that the pandemic shows signs of stabilisation, as reported by diariosur.es.

