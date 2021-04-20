Four Children in Antequera Living in “Terrible Conditions” are now in the care of child protection.

Last Wednesday, April 14, Agents of the Child Protection Area of ​​the Police Unit attended to the urgent withdrawal of four minors aged between 15 and 3 years in Antequera who were declared to be in distress due to the serious social risk in which they were in.

The children lived with their mother, who self-harmed, in very precarious conditions. The police organised an intervention in collaboration with the Minors Protection Service of the Junta de Andalucía so that they could locate and remove the four siblings who are aged three, six, nine and 15.

According to information collected by the Social Services of the Malaga City Council, the home in which the minors had been residing was in terrible condition, resulting in the Telephone for Children and Adolescents receiving calls.

The minors showed signs of malnutrition, lack of hygiene and had serious school absenteeism. The minors were found in the town of Antequera, along with their maternal grandparents. They were then removed and given to the technical team for the protection of minors assisted by the police force and were transferred to the Center for the Protection of minors and Urgent Foster Family.

Source: Malaga Hoy