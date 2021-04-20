Co-founder of Adobe and co-inventor of PDF Charles Geschke dies aged 81.

“WE’RE deeply saddened to share that our beloved co-founder, Dr Chuck Geschke, has passed away,” tweeted Adobe, announcing the sad news.

“Chuck was a hero and guiding light for so many of us in the technology industry. He leaves an indelible mark on our company and the world.”

Dr Warnock, Adobe co-founder, former CEO and Chairman of the Board, shared the following: “I could never have imagined having a better, more likable, or more capable business partner. Not having Chuck in our lives will leave a huge hole and those who knew him will all agree.”

Dr Geschke co-founded Adobe in 1982 with Dr Warnock, having worked together at Xerox.

Their first offering was Adobe PostScript, a pivotal technology that reportedly kick-started the desktop publishing revolution.

Dr. Geschke was chief operating officer of Adobe from December 1986 to July 1994 and president from April 1989 until he stepped down in April 2000.

He served as chairman of the board with Dr Warnock from September 1997 to January 2017 and was a member of the board until April 2020, when he made the move to emeritus board member.

Dr Geschke was awarded the prestigious National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the Computer Entrepreneur Award from the IEEE Computer Society, and the American Electronics Association Medal of Honour in recognition of his technical achievements.

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen sent the following email to all Adobe employees:

“It is with profound sadness that I share that our beloved co-founder Dr. Chuck Geschke, has passed away at the age of 81, leaving an indelible mark on our company and the world.

“This is a huge loss for the entire Adobe community and the technology industry, for whom he has been a guide and hero for decades.”

Dr Geschke passed away on Friday, April 16, surrounded by his family.

