WHO Recommends Countries Not To Require Vaccination Proof For Travel

WHO Emergency Panel Recommends Countries Not To Require Vaccination Proof For Travel

The World Health Organization’s Emergency Committee announced today, Monday, April 19 – maintaining its stance on an issue that is under growing debate among government’s and the travel sector experts worldwide – that the outcome of their meeting last Thursday was a recommendation that proof of vaccination should not be required by the government of any country as a condition of international travel.

The independent experts, said in a statement, that the facts and data discussed in their meeting last week cited limited evidence on whether vaccination against Covid-19 reduces people’s ability to transmit the virus and “the persistent inequity in global vaccine distribution”.

With this in mind, the emergency panel of the WHO has recommended that states should recognise that requiring proof of vaccination deepens inequities and promotes unequal freedom of movement, which can only come as welcome news to people who want to travel this Summer, and who are still waiting patiently to know exactly what the rules will be.

It does of course still remain to be seen whether individual governments and health authorities worldwide will decide to agree with the recommendation made by the WHO, as, especially in Europe, they face making some public statements about travel in the next few weeks, as reported by reuters.com.

