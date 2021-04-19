Emergency Plan Activated For Oil Slicks Found In Huelva Province

EMERGENCY Plan Activated After Oil Slicks Discovered On The Beaches Of Mazagón and Matalascañas In Huelva

Bella Verano, the Junta de Andalucía’s representative in the province of Huelva, today, at 5.45pm, activated Level 1 of PECLA (the Emergency Plan before the Risk of Contamination of the Coast) in the province.

This action was taken in response to reports of oil slicks being spotted between the beaches of Mazagón and Matalascañas, and PECLA aims to prevent, and where appropriate, mitigate the effects of accidents involving dangerous substances, limiting their consequences for people, property, and the environment.

The 112 Andalucía Emergency service received a call from the Doñana National Park Nursery called 112 to indicate that they had detected the presence of oil stains on the beach, between Mazagón and Matalascañas, in the municipality of Almonte.

Huelva’s Emergency Management coordinator of 112 travelled to the reported locations accompanied by environmental officers from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Sustainable Development, where they discovered some spots between Cuesta Maneli and the Pichilín beach bar.

The spillage covered a distance of under 2km along the shoreline, and it was agreed they were only light oil slicks that could be eradicated by the normal means, and now they are trying to determine where the oil originated from, believing it could be from a spillage that the Maritime Salvage reported to 112 at around 6.15pm last Saturday.

On that occasion, the Guardia Civil, along with the Local Police of Palos de la Frontera and Moguer, and the Port Authority and Environmental Agency officials dealt with a slick of around 200 metres in length, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

