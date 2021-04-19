Elite Swedish Athletes Training In Estepona.

ELITE Swedish Athletes Train Using The Facilities Of The Estepona Athletics Stadium



A group of elite Swedish athletes is on the Costa del Sol, taking advantage of the temperate climate and conducting training sessions at the facilities of the Estepona Athletics Stadium, which has become a regular training ground for high-performance professional athletes since it opened in 2019, and has the approval of the Royal Spanish Athletics Federation.

These athletes are all lined up to compete in the upcoming World and European Championships, as well as in the Tokyo Olympic Games, and their group consists of the junior world record holder in the pole vault, Angelina Bengtssonj, who has already qualified for Tokyo, and also the European 2021 long jump runner-up, Thobias Montler.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They are accompanied by other athletes who are looking to qualify for Tokyo 2020, namely, decathlete, Fredick Samuelsson, high jumper, Maja Nilsson, and runner, Tilda Johansson, who, as well as hoping to qualify for the Olympics, is also training for the European Under-23 Championships.

Also in Estepona are Gabriel Wallmark, who is training for the European Under-20 Championships, whose aim is to qualify for the World Championship, Denise Eriksson, who is preparing for the World Relay, and pursuing her training with a view to taking part in the Swedish Championships in the triple jump competition, Amanda Hijalmersson.

The Estepona athletics facilities comprise of a 16,488m² track and field area, equipped with all the necessary equipment and material, making it possible to practice all the throwing disciplines of discus, javelin, hammer and shot putt, high jumping, pole vaulting, and of course running, as well as a full-size football pitch, and two seven-a-side pitches, coupled with a two-storey car park for 1000 cars, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/