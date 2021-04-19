Committed to environmental progress at Estepona and La Duquesa marinas

23 years of flying the Blue Flag of Excellence
23 years of flying the Blue Flag of Excellence Credit: Marinas del Mediterráneo

THE Marinas del Mediterráneo Group which manages the marinas of Estepona and La Duquesa is to install solar energy to heat water for the ports’ toilets and showers.

This is part of its long-term commitment to improve the environmental quality of its nautical facilities which has seen it continuing to collaborate with Environmental and Consumer Education Association (ADEAC), the organisation responsible for the Blue Flag Programme in Spain.

As environmental demands change so does the management and operation of the facilities and both marinas have earned blue flags for 23 consecutive years achieving passes in information and environmental education, safety and service and environmental management.

Marinas run by Mediterranean Marinas have ISO standard in place, 14001 solid waste and landfill management policy as well as clean recycling points, and access to dispose of hazardous waste.

According to the Chief Operating Officer of the Mediterranean Marine Group, Alejandro Suanes; “With good management of a marina you can optimise resources so that all maintenance is planned and organised, which decreases the corrective maintenance required”.


