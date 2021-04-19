ALHAURÍN DE LA TORRE Marks World Haemophilia Day In The Town



The Social Welfare and Equality department of ​​Alhaurín de la Torre town hall, on Saturday 17, decided they would join in with the worldwide commemoration and celebrations of World Haemophilia Day.

They achieved this by symbolically by illuminating with red coloured lights, the tower monument which is located at the entrance to Álamos street, and the Andalucían Museum of Education, located in Plaza de Santa Ana.

María del Carmen Molina, the councillor for the Social Welfare and Equality department explained in a press release that the lights would shine from dusk until dawn with the characteristic red colour to symbolise blood.

World Hemophilia Day is commemorated each year to increase the public’s awareness of haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders that can be suffered, and for this year, the slogan ‘Adapting to change: Preserving attention in a new world’, was adopted by the international federation.

As mentioned in the press release from the town hall, as part of the campaign, buildings all over the world are illuminated with red lights on this day, and in 2020, despite the pandemic, a world record of 98 buildings worldwide were reported to have taken part in this symbolic gesture towards the Haemophilia Community Support, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

