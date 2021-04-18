Breakaway European Super League Set To Be Announced.

Six Premier League clubs are set to be part of plans for a new breakaway European Super League, with an announcement set to be made on Sunday night, April 18. The plan is to rival UEFA’s Champions League, with an announcement set to be made on a new format of the historic competition very soon.

UEFA was set to announce the new 36-team Champions League format which was initially supposed to start in 2024. According to reports, the 12 clubs are Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus.

UEFA has also thanked the German and French teams for their rejection of a Super League. “We thank the clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up for this. We call on all football lovers, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting this project if it is announced. This self-interest of the few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough, “he concluded in a strong statement.

Sky News City editor Mark Kleinman said: “My understanding is that 12 clubs from across Europe including the six biggest English clubs have now signed up to this new format. The others include Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.”

Kleinman added: “The new league includes staggering sums of money that will be handed to the participating clubs. About €5.0bn has been committed to this new project by the American bank JP Morgan.

“And this will come after European clubs’ finances have been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic which is one of the reasons why so many of Europe’s biggest clubs have decided that now is the right time to form a European super league after years of on/off discussions about such a project.”

What is the European Super League?

According to The Times, here are the following proposals for the Super League.

The Super League proposals include:

– The 15 founder clubs sharing an initial €3.5billion euro “infrastructure grant” ranging from €35million to €101million per club which can be spent on stadiums, training facilities or “to replace lost stadium-related revenues due to Covid-19”.

– The format would see two groups of 10 clubs who play home and away, with the top four from each group going through to two-legged quarter-finals, semi-finals and a one-legged final.

– Matches would be midweek and clubs would still play in domestic leagues

– Clubs would have rights to show four matches a season on their own the digital platforms across the world

– Income from TV and sponsorship would favour the founding clubs: 32.5% of the pot would be shared equally between the 15 clubs, and another 32.5% between all Super League clubs including the five qualifiers

– 20% of the pot would be merit money “distributed in the same manner as the current English Premier League merit-based system” according to where clubs finish in the competition or group if they don’t make the knock-out stage

– The remaining 15% would get a “commercial share based on club awareness”

– A cap of 55% of revenues permitted to be spent on salaries and transfers (net)

– A ‘Financial Sustainability Group’ would monitor clubs’ spending

It didn’t take long for the Premier League and UEFA to respond.

The Premier League said: “The Premier League condemns any proposal that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid.

“Fans of any club can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a Super League would destroy this dream.

“A European Super League will undermine the appeal of the whole game, and have a deeply damaging impact on the immediate and future prospects of the Premier League and its member clubs, and all those in football who rely on our funding/solidarity to prosper.”

Source: The Times