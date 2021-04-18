Soldiers ‘Tossed A Coin’ To Decide Who Drove Prince Philip’s Funeral Land Rover 

By
Chris King
-
0
Soldiers 'Tossed A Coin' To Decide Who Drove Prince Philip's Funeral Land Rover 
Soldiers 'Tossed A Coin' To Decide Who Drove Prince Philip's Funeral Land Rover . image: twitter

SOLDIERS ‘Tossed A Coin’ To Decide Who Would Get To Drive Prince Philip’s Funeral Land Rover

Corporal Louis Murray, was the soldier who had the honour of driving the Duke Of Edinburgh’s specially modified Land Rover at the Royal funeral yesterday, which transported the Duke’s coffin from Windsor Castle on its short journey to St George’s Chapel, with Corporal Craig French as his passenger.

Four men- described by officials as a “trusted pair of hands” – had been specifically trained for this job, and the driver was decided by flipping a coin, with Cpl Murray telling The Telegraph, “It is a great privilege and a once in a lifetime thing to do. I’m very proud, and I think my family will be very proud too”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, ahead of the funeral, Cpl French explained the training the men had gone through to make this historic event run without a hitch, “For the past week I have been rehearsing for the role of Land Rover Commander for the Royal Hearse, and it is my job to support the driver, so essentially I ensure that the driver puts the vehicle in the right place at the right time and whether to speed up or slow down.

He continued, “We have done a lot of practice over the last few days and you get to feel what the correct speed is, and we know what pace we have to be at. It’s now like second nature. There are also a couple of difficult sections on the route and on either side, there are people accompanying the hearse, so it is important to keep a safe distance”.

Adding, “I am so proud to be doing this and millions of people will be watching, so I am determined to step up to the plate. It is stressful but it is also big honour, even if it is a sombre occasion”, as reported by mirror.co.uk.


The Euro Weekly News is running a campaign to help reunite Brits in Spain with their family and friends by capping the costs of PCR tests for travel. Please help us urge the government cap costs at http://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/04/16/ewn-champions-the-rights-of-brits-in-spain-to-see-loved-ones-again/

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here