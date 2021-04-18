Review events of the 21st Century at MAD exhibition in Antequera

THE Museum of Art of the Malaga Provincial Council, better known as MAD Antequera is inviting visitors to view a collection of 50 photographs recalling provincial events since 2000.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, there is a focus on 2020 and the pandemic but the exhibition brings together high-quality photos taken by 18 professionals involved with the Malagueña Association of Graphic Press Informers (AMIGP).

The Provinces deputy for Culture, Víctor González, opened the exhibition on Friday April 16 together with Daniel Pérez, president of AMIGP, an association that defines itself as “the eyes of what is happening in Malaga.”

From the murder of José María Martín Carpena by ETA in 2000 to the pandemic, the exhibition ‘Malaga in the 21st century’ is the visual chronicle of a not-so-distant time that brings us closer to events that once made the front pages of newspapers.

It includes images of natural disasters, political events as well as a number of simple captures of the great beauty seen across the Province as well as the impact of the arrival of immigrants seeking a new life having risked all to cross continents.

Perhaps the three most poignant images hark back to 2020, with a picture of a man wearing a mask, applause for health workers by people under lockdown and professionals working to help those who were suffering.

The exhibition will be open to the public until July 18, from Tuesday to Sunday, open 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 8.30pm at MAD Antequera Museum, C / Diego Ponce, 12 subject to change should there be any negative developments to the pandemic.