Phoney fire in Calpe didn't pay off

By
Linda Hall
-
0
HIGH COURT: Gym owner eludes prison for false insurance claim

A CALPE man admitted to the Alicante High Court that he was behind a fire in his gym in 2016.

Following an agreement between his lawyer and the Fiscalia (Public Prosecution department) he pleaded guilty to making a false insurance claim in hopes of receiving more than €200,000.

The recommended 30 months has been reduced to a two-year suspended sentence and he must pay a €900 fine ‘for simulating a crime’ and compensate the owners of the Plaza Central shopping where the gym was located with €45,675.

He had taken out the insurance two months before the fire, which he admitted was deliberately started owing to financial difficulties.

The insurance company, which initially assessed the damage at €219,600, soon suspected the gym owner’s version of events and withheld payment.

