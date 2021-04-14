Mayor of Velez Malaga Facing 15 Year Disqualification from Political Office

THE Mayor of Velez Malaga is facing a 15 year disqualification from holding political office following an allegation from opponents.

Mayor Antonio Moreno Ferrer is facing disqualification from office after political opponents in Velez Malaga accused him of preventing one party from attending a council meeting.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the Public Prosecutor’s Office found the mayor “prevented the exercise of the right to the councillors who appeared, with the plenary hall closed,” after refusing to hold a council meeting requested by political party the Partido Popular (PP).

The incident took place in December 2017 when the PP requested an urgent council meeting on eight points they wanted to raise, however they claim the mayor told them their request had not been submitted correctly and gave them 10 days to remedy it.

They say the mayor then only allowed a meeting on the eighth point the PP had raised

According to the prosecutor, the council session was held “only with the proposed eighth point,” and that the mayor then ruled the PP had given up its request for a meeting on their other points.

The prosecutor says the mayor did this, “knowing that a report had been issued by the secretary indicating that the government team must hold the requested meeting.”

According to the public prosecution, on the scheduled day of the meeting, the mayor “prevented the exercise of the right of the councillors, who appeared and found the plenary hall closed.”

They accuse the mayor of prevarication and are asking for him to be prevented from holding public office for 15 years following the claims.