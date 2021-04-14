Málaga Police Arrest Fugitive Wanted In France For Money Laundering

MÁLAGA Police Arrest A Spanish Fugitive Wanted In France For Money Laundering



Officers from the Málaga National Police force have arrested a 59-year-old Spanish national in Malaga who was found to have an existing European arrest and surrender order issued on him by the French authorities, in relation to a crime of money laundering.

The fugitive was wanted on suspicion of having taken part in an incident in the French town of Montpellier where he acquired money through the sale of stolen materials, and then escaped across the Franco-Spanish border with €50,000 hidden in the vehicle he was driving, to avoid paying tax on the money.

He was identified by officers from Group III of the UDYCO of the Provincial Police Station of Malaga on April 8, who, after verifying that the man had a European arrest and surrender order for money laundering in force against him since last March, proceeded to arrest him.

As stated in the judicial inquiry, the fugitive was suspected of participating in 2013 in acts constituting a crime of fraud, when trying to evade paying the corresponding taxes on the Franco-Spanish border, by bringing across more than €10,000 in cash, from one state to another, without the intermediation of a bank.

The customs officers found, hidden in the suspect’s vehicle, €50,000 not declared, which would have come from his illicit activities, as determined by the investigation.

The fugitive’s arrest resulted in his being sentenced to 18 months in prison by a judge in the Central Court No2 of the Madrid National Court, as reported by elcasomalaga.com.