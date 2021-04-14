Estepona Reduces Time Taken to Pay Providers

ESTEPONA Council has announced it has reduced the time it takes to pay its providers.

According to Estepona council, it now takes just 10 days to pay its providers, below the average for municipalities in Spain.

The council said: “This figure is well below the average of the municipalities of Spain, where the average period of payment to suppliers is 47.9 days.”

It added: “Estepona has been significantly reducing the average payment period in recent years.”

The council said: “Estepona has paid companies and providers who provide services to the town, having paid all contracted services and without debts arising from this year or previous year”

It added: “The effort made to pay off the inherited debt is also significant, which in June 2011 amounted to €304 million and which currently stands at €84.5 million.”

Estepona council said it had paid off €219 million while also investing in public services.

It said: “The greatest public investment in facilities and services has been carried out, without raising taxes to the citizens and only with the good management and administration of the public resources.”

Councillor Jose Maria Ayala said the council had shortened payment periods to help providers during the pandemic and to help the economy.