Animal party accuses Palma Council of not protecting working horses

FOR several months, Progreso en Verde, a political party that champions the rights of animals in the Balearics, has complained about the treatment that horses receive when pulling buggies.

It has lobbied the European Parliament and the European Court, arguing that the mistreatment of horses had the “approval of institutions” which is a damning indictment of the European legislature and its failure so far to act.

According to surgeactivism.org, Guillermo Amengual, president of Progreso en Verde, said that Spain’s image in regards to animal protection was “shameful in capital letters”, while on the island of Mallorca the situation was particularly terrible.

“We have political parties who allow, approve and whitewash the exploitation of horses,” said Amengual in a statement to the media and they have finally decided to report Palma Council to the Guardia Civil’s Seprona, wildlife division.

They argue that the horses are made to walk and stand on hard surfaces for long periods, causing them pain and in the summer have the added stress of being left out in the often-high temperatures.

In addition, the party accuses the Council and Local Police of ignoring breaches of regulations governing the treatment of horses pulling buggies.