Sierra Nevada Season Closure Date Announced.

Despite the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic many avid skiers and snowboarders have taken advantage of the stunning slopes in the Sierra Nevada ski resort of Pradollano since December. Sadly, though ski season is now set to end this year a little earlier than many would have hoped for.

Anyone still eager to get their snow kicks in should note that the season is set to officially end on April 18, even though currently there are around 30 skiable kilometres open to the public.

The announcement was made by Cetursa, the semi-public company in charge of running the world renowned ski resort. At the moment spring snowfall has left good quality snow on higher slopes and some places are lucky enough to still to have one-metre-thick snow at the resort.

It is thought that Cetursa have ended ski season earlier than many hoped for as accommodation bookings have been dropping recently. Ski fans will be able to make use of the six lifts which are currently in use, and these are “the cable car, Al Andalus, the ski-carpet lifts, Borreguiles and Dauro, and the chair lifts, Emile Allais, Stadium and Laguna” as reported theseasidegazette.

The Sierra Nevada is the most southern ski resort in Europe and the stunning location of the ski resort means that depending on coronavirus restrictions, it can be possible to spend a stunning morning skiing in the mountains and then spend the afternoon on a Costa del Sol beach, enjoying a few drinks and some local cuisine.

Ski fans this season have enjoyed a stunning 122 skiable days, after ski season started on December 18.