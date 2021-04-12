Meghan Markle Is Prepared To Forgive The Royal Family

By
Chris King
-
0
Meghan Markle Is Prepared To Forgive The Royal Family
Meghan Markle Is Prepared To Forgive The Royal Family. image: wikimedia

MEGHAN MARKLE Is Reportedly Prepared To Forgive The Royal Family And Move On After Prince Philip’s Death

Meghan Markle caused a huge outcry on social media and among the public in general, with some of the claims she made during the Oprah Winfrey interview, including talking of struggles she endured with palace staff, as a working member of the Royal family, and one of her comments seeing Prince William having to deny his family was racist.

Her claims also led to the highly-publicised spat with Good Morning Britan host, Piers Morgan, and overall, her words in the interview will surely have left a bad taste with certain members of the monarchy.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

But now, according to close friends of the Duchess of Sussex, who spoke with the Daily Mail, that after the death of Prince Philip last Friday, Meghan is prepared to turn over a new leaf and put the past behind her, believing that it is what the Duke would have wanted her to do, mending the broken bridges between herself and her husband’s family.

“Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one. She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward. Meghan said her main concern right now is supporting Harry. She said she left it up to him as to whether or not she would attend the funeral”, her friends told the Daily Mail.

Meghan’s comments came after Prince Harry set off from California to Britain on his own, to attend next Saturday’s funeral, with the Duchess, who is pregnant with their second child, being advised by her doctors not to travel.


The Duke of Sussex was spotted arriving at Heathrow on Monday morning, being whisked away allegedly to Frogmore Cottage, where he will isolate according to coronavirus travel rules, with there being speculation as to whether he might be offered diplomatic immunity and not have to do the mandatory isolation, but royal commentators have confirmed that he will follow the guidelines and do the quarantine, just like any other person, as reported by express.co.uk.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here