Torremolinos Man Arrested for Assaulting Partner

A man in Torremolinos has been arrested for assaulting his partner in the street.

POLICE arrested the man after a witness reported seeing the man assault his partner in the street in Torremolinos.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, a witness alerted the Local Police after seeing the man assault his partner, before officers came out to the area where the victim allegedly confirmed the facts.

Police said a passer-by called Local Police to report that a man was attacking a woman before officers came to the area where the victim told police she had been assaulted and that her partner had stolen money and gone into a building.

Officers found the man and arrested him while the woman was taken to a health centre for her injuries.

The news comes after a man in Malaga was arrested for beating up his 16-year-old ex girlfriend.

Officers from the police had been looking for the 26-year-old man after he was accused of beating up his 16-year-old girlfriend in Malaga before finding him several days later and arresting him.

The man had been wanted since he allegedly battered his girlfriend, leaving her lying in a ditch, after she ended their four-month relationship.

The incident reportedly took place after the suspect saw the victim with a group of her friends in the La Pelusa area of Malaga and began to insult and threaten her.

He then reportedly took the girl’s mobile phone from her and walked away, before she followed him to try to get it back.

The man is said to have then beat her up in a tunnel in the El Palo area, even breaking a tree branch over the girl’s head, before eventually leaving her badly injured in a ditch.

The woman eventually managed to walk back to the road, where a stranger saw her and took her to the El Palo Local Police.

The young woman was immediately transferred to the Regional Hospital, where she was admitted for 24 hours, until she was discharged.

The man reportedly already has a criminal record for slapping another former partner.