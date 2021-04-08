Velez Malaga Calls 3,800 People for Vaccinations

VELEZ MALAGA has called around 3,800 people between the ages of 62 and 65 to be vaccinated.

The vaccinations in Velez Malaga will take place in a large centre set up to administer the doses.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the large temporary vaccination centre has called around 3,800 people aged between 62 and 65 to receive their dose.

Meanwhile, those aged between 76 and 79 will receive their vaccines in health centres.

The Mayor of Velez Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the First Deputy Mayor, Jesus Perez Atencia, the territorial delegate for Health, Carlos Bautista, and the manager of the Axarquia Regional Hospital, Miguel Moreno Verdugo, accompanied by the Councillor for the Environment and Health, Antonio Ariza, and the director of nursing for the Axarquía district, Olga Molina, inaugurated the new centre.

The mayor said: “Today is a very important day for Velez Malaga, although we must continue to behave with the guidelines and indications that have been given up to now, respecting the recommendations of the health authorities and appealing to individual responsibility.”

He also thanked the nearly 35 health professionals carrying out the vaccination, as well as the work of the Local Police and Civil Protection.

Carlos Bautista said the Axarquia health district had been vaccinating those over 80 years of age and those in nursing homes, meaning there are “no health workers or staffs or users of residences infected.”

Velez Malaga council said it had helped the Health Delegation in setting up the centre, while Local Police and Civil Protection officers had helped police the vaccinations.