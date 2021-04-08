Man Drives 40 Kilometres on Wrong Side of Road with Dead Partner in Car

A MAN has been arrested in Cataluña after driving 40 kilometres on the wrong side of the road with his dead partner’s body in the passenger seat.

Police from the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested the man after he drove for more than 40 kilometres on the wrong side of the road with the body of his dead partner on the passenger seat.

According to reports, officers arrested the 66-year-old man for reckless driving.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The body, belonging to an 88-year-old man of Swiss nationality, has been transferred to the Girona Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy. However, police say they do not believe the man had been murdered.

The incident took place at a checkpoint that the French border police were carrying out in Le Boulou. According to police, they saw the man turn his car around and drive in the opposite direction.

The French police alerted the Mossos d’Esquadra and several traffic patrols began to search for the vehicle, which had an accident in Jafre.

Officers found the man did not want to get out of the car and they began to question him before he gave several stories, including one that he had turned around because he did not have a PCR test.

Officers then pulled off a cover that was on the passenger seat and found a corpse underneath in an advanced state of decomposition, wearing a seat belt.

According to sources in the investigation, the passenger, pending confirmation in the autopsy, could have been dead for more than three weeks.

The suspect, based on evidence found in the vehicle, had been driving for several days in various towns in Spain, including Madrid.

He will now appear in court following the police investigation.