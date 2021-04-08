Little fighter needs help to beat cancer.

Celia is only nine-years-old and she has spent the last eight months fighting against a rare brain tumour, but now the little fighter needs help from others to beat cancer.

Celia’s parents explained how the battle began last summer when she started to suffer from vomiting and headaches. Lola and Ramón, Celia’s parents explained that, “she began to have some headaches and sometimes she would vomit, but it would pass immediately” as reported Diario de Almeria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The family explained how their world suddenly changed and said, “However, one day at the beginning of August we noticed that her left arm was shaking and that’s when our nightmare began.

“You are not prepared to be told that your daughter has a brain tumour, that name alone hurts to hear, but if you are also told that she is one of the ‘rare’ ones, is in a difficult place and has a bad prognosis, the world turns upside down and you just want to wake up from this bad dream.”

The brave little fighter has fought her way through radiotherapy and chemotherapy but she is struggling now as she enters the maintenance phase of her chemo. In order to help their young daughter, Celia’s parents have set up a GofundMe page and asked for support.

They explained how they need to raise funds for Celia and said, “We are asking for support for the many expenses we have and which are not covered by the public health system or by private insurance, such as the pharmacological treatment she is going to receive or the search for therapeutic targets”.

The little fighter is proving how strong she is and always manages to smile. Her parents said, “Celia is doing her part and is showing us once again that she is a very strong girl: cheerful, affectionate and generous, always with a smile to give. This enormous will to live encourages us to look for all the options that exist to keep her as well as possible while waiting for research to find a cure.”