Here comes the tricky bit on Line 9

THE multi-million project to modernise the Line 9 Tram between Benidorm and Denia has reached the Garganta de Gata.

Renovating and overhauling the complicated and potentially dangerous section between Teulada-Moraira and Gata alone is costing €11 million, regional rail operator FGV revealed.

Even before the Line 9 between Calpe and Denia was closed on safety grounds in 2016, trains reduced their speed to 30 kilometres an hour here as they negotiated narrow tunnels and tight curves not recommended for vertigo sufferers.

Wire netting has been installed to protect the line from rockfalls, embankments have been strengthened, the tunnels made safer and runoffs installed to channel water during bad weather.

The Denia and Garganta de Gata sections are the only pending parts of the civil engineering project, which should be completed this summer.

This does not mean that the line will open then, as the entire project must be inspected and certified before the entire line reopens at the beginning of 2023.

