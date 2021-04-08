OH, I do like to be beside the seaside and I do like to be beside the sea. Many of you will be familiar with the tune that goes with these words; others will have no idea what I’m on about.

Whether that song comes to mind or not though I believe that the majority of us who choose to live here feel likewise. The open expanses, the light, the views and the climate make for an idyllic setting and lifestyle. Even so, it’s all too easy to forget just how lucky we are and all too frequently we neglect to notice our surroundings or explore them.

Particularly for those who are low on funds right now and unsure of what’s to come, taking a walk could be a better tonic than you’d think. It doesn’t matter where you’re located in our city either; there are great places everywhere to get us out and about; without spending money.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



It is undeniably a time of uncertainty and there is a tangible melange of desperation and consternation throughout the community, but we cannot afford to let a lack of money or job get us down; getting away from it all and clearing the mind really helps.

There’s also more chance of an opportunity presenting itself if we’re not at home. Even with the restrictions, it’s more than likely to meet someone or see something that could lead in a new direction with a new opportunity. A clear head will also help us be open-minded enough to notice it when it happens.

I often remind myself where I am and appreciate the privilege. This environment is conducive for us all to live our best life, and to be the best version of ourselves.

Puerto Banus is one of my favourite places for a daytime stroll; irrespective of the weather. Just a few weeks back I did a complete walk-through with my camera (MarbellaNow 26.02.21) and it was more than entertaining; plus it cost me nothing.

Marbella has more ports than just Jose Banús though; I also thoroughly enjoy and recommend visiting Cabopino, the Fishing Port and the Marbella Marina; all completely different but all so indicative of our city’s diversity.

Our extensive promenade affords impressive views and differing coastal landscapes along the 27km coastline, with entirely differing experiences from East to West Marbella. I also especially enjoy our Old Town; it’s perfectly enchanting and hauntingly very much as I remember it as a child. Even after 50-plus years I still find it captivating to meander and explore the hidden gems around every corner and down each narrow street.

Although not necessarily my cup of tea, for the more active and adventurous Marbella has mountains, expansive countryside with diverse flora and fauna, perfect for a ‘real’ walk, hike or bike.

Marbella has it all and it’s up to us to make the most of our ‘free’ time.

www.nicoleking.es • www.zerohero.es

Nicole King’s opinions are her own and are not necessarily representative of those of the publishers, advertisers or sponsors.