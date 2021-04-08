East Malaga-Axarquia Health awarded ‘A Candle of Hope 2021’ award.

EAST Malaga-AxarquIa Health Management Area has been awarded ‘A Candle of Hope 2021’ award for its efforts during the pandemic.

The recognition was granted by the Governing Board of the Old Arch-brotherhood of Santa Vera + Cruz, Nuestro Padre Jesús Nazareno ‘El Pobre’ and María Santísima de la Esperanza de Velez-Malaga to the Malaga-Axarquia Health Area, as the body in charge of both primary and hospital care.

According to Alberto Santacruz, Elder Brother of the Veleña Arch Confraternity “this recognition includes the entire health community of Axarquia, which in the midst of an emergency due to the coronavirus, has had daily direct contact with patients.”

“They have been called the new heroes without capes: doctors, doctors, nurses, orderlies, assistants, clerks, pharmacists, technicians, ambulance drivers and other health professionals…they risked their lives and saved many people’s lives.

“Sometimes without protective materials, they have given and are giving the best of themselves, including their health and in some cases, unfortunately, their lives.”

Representing the Malaga-Axarquia Health Area, manager Miguel Moreno received the award at the Church of San Francisco de Velez-Málaga.

He said: “We are very proud to receive this award, and on behalf of the professionals who are part of the Health Area, we are grateful for this gesture, which honours us and recognises how we have been working hard to fight against this virus to safeguard the health of our neighbours.”

