AstraZeneca vaccine shunned in Gandia

THE Gandia Health Area has finished inoculating residents born between 1956 and 1957 with their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This area covers 41 municipalities which include all of La Safor and 10 in the adjoining Vall d’Albaida. A total 2,670 people were notified via phone calls to attend the Fallas Museum in Gandia.

Of these, 22.5 per cent failed to turn up, according to a report in the regional daily, Levante.

Although the Valencian Community’s Health department headed by Ana Barcelo failed to clarify the absences or comment on the reason, media sources attributed this to doubts as to the safety of the vaccine and its links to blood clots

