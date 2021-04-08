AstraZeneca vaccine shunned in Gandia

By
Linda Hall
-
0
AstraZeneca vaccine shunned in Gandia
ASTRAZENECA: 22 per cent of Gandia Health Area’s 64 and 65-year-olds didn’t show up for shots Photo credit: POLITICO.eu

THE Gandia Health Area has finished inoculating residents born between 1956 and 1957 with their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

This area covers 41 municipalities which include all of La Safor and 10 in the adjoining Vall d’Albaida. A total 2,670 people were notified via phone calls to attend the Fallas Museum in Gandia.

Of these, 22.5 per cent failed to turn up, according to a report in the regional daily, Levante.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Although the Valencian Community’s Health department headed by Ana Barcelo failed to clarify the absences or comment on the reason, media sources attributed this to doubts as to the safety of the vaccine and its links to blood clots

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “AstraZeneca vaccine shunned in Gandia.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here