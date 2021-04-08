A chance to do your bit for the community on the Costa del Sol

AFTER everything that has happened over the past year, we all need a chance to start feeling good again, and what better way than by helping others on the Costa del Sol?

If you want to make a difference and put a smile on the face of those who need it most, read on.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Saturday, April 24 an event which has already got hundreds of people, families and companies involved will take place in Puerto Banus harbour at the Muelle de Honor from midday until 6pm.

This is a great chance to make a difference to our local community, as all profits will go to Caritas, Debra and Fundatul.

Caritas is known as the helping hand of the Church – reaching out to the poor, vulnerable and excluded, regardless of race or religion, to build a better community.

Debra is a charity that supports individuals and their families affected by Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) a rare skin disorder which causes the skin to be very fragile and painful to touch, better known as butterfly skin.

Fundatul is an organisation based in San Pedro Alcantara which helps disabled people to find proper employment.

These three amazing associations will benefit from the funds raised at the event so that they can continue to carry out the all-important work they do for the community.

There will be all sorts of items for sale to raise funds for charity, including fashion, accessories, decoration, food and sport and health goods. There will also be an area where you can buy food and drink so you can keep your energy up while browsing.

Get involved so that you can also give back to the community, the kindness and generosity of all of us will help those who need it.

If want to help, make a donation or join in, contact: marbellacharitymarket@attipyk.com

Find out more on Facebook or Instagram, just search for MarbellaCharityMarket