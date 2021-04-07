UK Tourists Lead the Way with 615,000 Seats on Flights to Malaga This Summer

Tourists from the UK are likely to lead the way this summer after it emerged Britain is offering the most seats on flights to Malaga this summer.

THE UK is offering tourists the most seats on flights between 15 cities across Britain and Malaga this summer, with a total of 615,000 seats for passengers.

According to Spanish newspaper Sur, the figures released by Costa del Sol Tourism showed airlines are offering 615,000 seats between the UK and Malaga from May to July this summer, the highest number of any country.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In total, there are nearly 2.3 million seats on flights schedules to fly to Malaga in that period from across the world, an increase of 224 per cent from the same time last year.

However, they warn that if it is compared with the same period of 2019, it is verified that 32 per cent less will be offered than in the same period of the year before the pandemic.

The data on the volume of seats offered by airlines to fly to Malaga airport during May, June and July, collected by the public company Turismo Costa del Sol, suggest that there are signs of the beginning of a tourism recovery.

Malaga will receive direct flights from 15 cities in the United Kingdom, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol, Belfast, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Doncaster, Bournemouth and Aberdeen.

Costa del Sol Tourism said flights from London were offering the most seats at 251,000, 307 per cent more than in the same period last year. The figure is followed by Manchester with 58,700 seats and an increase of 141 per cent, as well as Birmingham with 37,600 seats and an increase of 166 per cent.

After the UK, flights from France offered the most seats, with 177,383 seats.

Costa del Sol Tourism said: “The two cities where the flights to the Costa del Sol is concentrated are Paris, with 92,600 seats and an increase of 337.3 per cent, and Nantes, with 20,400 seats and an increase of 889 per cent.”

Costa del Sol Tourism said of the airlines flying to Malaga, Ryanair was leading the way. It said: “From foreign markets, the vast majority of passengers will come through Ryanair, specifically one in four visitors, which means that its offer exceeds 475,000 plane seats to Malaga.”