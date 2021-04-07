Police Arrest Two Wanted Men in Malaga Following Murder

POLICE have arrested two men in Malaga wanted in connection with murder.

Officers from the police in Malaga have arrested two men from Holland who had been wanted in connection with a murder.

According to reports, the men had European Arrest Warrants issued in their names and were wanted in connection with the murder of a Colombian man.

Investigations began last month when their police in Holland alerted the Spanish police to the possible presence of the wanted men, thought to be being hidden by a resident.

The arrests were carried out by the Policia Nacional as the men they were returning, together with two other individuals, from a trip to Sanlucar de Barrameda.

The news comes after Malaga National Police arrested a 30-year-old man wanted by the German judicial authorities for crimes against people and drug trafficking after he tried to board the AVE with false documents at the Maria Zambrano station in Malaga.

In a statement from the Provincial Police Station, the police said the incident took place when officers checked the man’s Greek documents that he produced, and noticed that they showed signs of some alteration being made to them.

A closer inspection of the man’s documents revealed he had a German residence card and a different passport, both with a different person’s name, although the same photograph appeared in each of the documents.

Once at the police station, the officers verified that the detainee had produced a forged Greek passport, but discovered that there was a European Arrest and Surrender Order (OEDE) in force against him, issued by German authorities, for crimes against people, and drug trafficking.