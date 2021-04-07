Guardia Civil Investigating the Exploitation of Farm Labourers in Alpujarra

THE Guardia Civil are investigating the exploitation of farm labourers in Alpujarra.

The Guardia Civil, based in Órgiva, are investigating five farm labourers who are illegally employed in the Alpujjara.

The workers reported their situation to the police, claiming that they had been exploited for almost five years whilst working on farmland between Cádiar and Yátor.

The workers say they were forced to work eight hours a day, seven days a week, they had not received an employment contract and did not have social security cover. In addition to these claims, they said they were also receiving payment that was below standard wages for farm labouring.

The Órgiva Guardia Civil requested the owners of the farm to make a statement and they are currently waiting to appear before the magistrate.

Source: The Seaside Gazette