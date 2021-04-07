Firefighters battle flames for hours after bonfire burns out of control.

TEAMS from the Provincial Fire Consortium and the Infoca Plan of the Junta de Andalucia worked from mid-afternoon until 11pm to control a fire at an agricultural area of El Morche, in Torrox.

At around 10pm Infoca confirmed the fire had been brought under control and firefighters withdrew from the scene just after 11pm.

Sources from the Provincial Fire Consortium said it had started as an agricultural bonfire of scrub and reeds close to the stream of El Manzano that had got out of control.

Two teams of forest firefighters, two teams from the Provincial Consortium, an environmental officer and an Infoca fire engine were involved in tackling the flames, it was confirmed on Twitter.

Efectivos del #CPBMálaga y del #Infoca están trabajando en la extinción de un incendio agrícola en la zona del arroyo El Manzano de El Morche en #Torrox.

El incendio está dentro de una vaguada. @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/5cpz4reWVe

— CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) April 6, 2021

The exact size of the affected area has not been confirmed, but there is no evidence of any significant personal or material damage to nearby greenhouses.

On April 3, Infoca despatched two teams of forest firefighters, two environmental officers and a heavy firefighting vehicle to tackle a forest blaze in Sayalonga.

The previous day five people were rescued by sea after becoming trapped by a fire in Nerja.

A Guardia Civil patrol boat from Motril and a jet ski from the Nerja Civil Protection service managed to take the five rescued people out to sea and take them to land.

Members of the Local Police, Guardia Civil, Provincial Firefighters Consortium and the Infoca Plan of the Junta de Andalucia also attended the scene.

More than 60 specialists, including two environment agents and two fire engines, battled the flames.

And on April 1 there was a fire in the area of Maro cliffs after a neighbour admitted they had been burning pruning debris on their land when the flames spread.

The flames were finally extinguished late on the following evening and four hectares of land was destroyed, according to the Andalucian Forest Fire Extinction Service.