Andalucia Launches New Brand ‘Crafts Made in Andalusia’ – ‘Artesanía hecha en Andalucía’.

Andalucia has launched a new brand which is set to boost marketing and tourism for Almeria and Andalucia craft makers. The new brand named ‘Crafts Made in Andalusia’ or ‘Artesanía hecha en Andalucía’ in Spanish hopes to protect the prestige of Andalucian crafts.

Locals in Almeria are currently able to tour craftsmen’s and craftswomen’s workshops during a series of guided tours and open days that have been organised for this week to mark the beginning of European Crafts Days according to Diario de Almeria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The new brand has been launched by the Regional Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities and aims to mark the uniqueness of Andalucia’s crafts and also promote tourism to the area.

Emilio Ortiz, the delegate for Employment, Training, Self-Employment, Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities explained that, “This unique brand, in addition to protecting and maintaining the prestige of our craftsmanship, its professionals and their works, will contribute to their recognition and improve their positioning in the market, especially in the areas with the greatest tourist influx.”

The delegate also went on to explain how the craft sector is changing and said that it, “is advancing in its digitalisation and modernisation, changing the business model and expanding its sales area to potentially the whole world through the Internet and new technologies, without losing its essence, its exclusivity and its roots in the territory and traditions”.