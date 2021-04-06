Valencia’s “key week” in its vaccination campaign.

THE Ministry of Health has begun sending SMS messages to people aged 79 and 65 in the Valencia Community who will be given the Covid jab this week with plans to administer 224,000 doses – the highest in a week so far.

This will see vaccination exceed one million doses across the community by end of the week.

Immunisation of those born in 1956-1957 begins today, April 6, and will progress to 79-year-olds.

The Ministry has stressed that it is “very important” that only those who receive an SMS message explaining where and when the dose will be vaccinated should attend the relevant health centre in this “key week”.

And the Health Department advised that, if for any reason, some people in these age groups have not received the SMS notification, they “should not be alarmed” as they “will receive an appointment by other means for the next appointment opportunity”.

Among the reasons for not receiving an SMS message, says the department, is that it is possible that the data of the person concerned has not updated in the SIP card system, that there is no mobile phone to send the request or that other information is not up to date.

It could also be because the person’s date of birth is from the end of 1957, and as yet the full year group has not been summoned.

Members of the public are advised to ensure their personal details are kept up to date.

