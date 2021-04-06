Spanish Women’s Football Team Arrives In Málaga For Two Friendly Matches

SPANISH Women’s Football Team Arrives In Málaga Where They Will Play Two Friendly Matches in Marbella



The Spanish women’s football team arrived in the province of Málaga on Monday 5, where they will be based in Marbella for the next ten days, training at the splendid Marbella Football Center for the first time.

Coach Jorge Vilda, arrived on the Madrid-Málaga AVE at the María Zambrano station at 12.30 pm, sharing a journey with the Málaga football team – returning from their match against Lugo CF, which they won 1-0 – and headed directly to his hotel where he will remain until next Wednesday 14.

His team of women will play in two friendly matches at the Lorenzo Cuevas Municipal stadium in Marbella, the first game coming on Friday 9, a huge game, against the reigning European champions, the Netherlands, who are also World ranked No2, and then, on Tuesday 13, for the first time ever, Spain will play Mexico in a women’s international football match.

Both of these friendly matches will be played behind closed doors, and serve Vilda as good preparation for the 2022 European Championships, having a total of 24 international players at his disposal, from both the Primera Iberdrola, and various other major European football leagues where his girls ply their trade.

His Marbella squad is made up of three goalkeepers: Sandra Paños, Lola Gallardo and Misa; nine defenders, Mapi León, Irene Paredes, Pereira, Ivana, Laia Aleixandri, Marta Corredera, Ona Batlle, Leila Ouahabi and Olga Carmona, five midfielders, Patri Guijarro, Alexi Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, Eizaguirre and Abelleira, and seven forwards, Esther González, Nahikari, Jenni Hermoso, Marta Cardona, Mariona Caldentey, Alba Redondo, and Latorre, as reported by diariosur.es.