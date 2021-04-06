European Medicines Agency Confirms blood clot link with AstraZeneca Covid vaccine.

It was previously revealed that seven people had died from rare blood clots after receiving their jab. It had been previously revealed that seven people had died from rare blood clots after receiving their jab but many believe the total is much higher.

“Now we can say it, it is clear that there is a link with the vaccine. What causes this reaction, however, we still do not know. In summary, in the next few hours, we will say that there is a link, but we still have to understand how it happens, “said Marco Cavaleri, head of the vaccine strategy at the EMA in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero published on Tuesday.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with the University of Oxford, is under mounting scrutiny and has faced dwindling support in Europe. Still, countries are counting on the shot to help them exit the pandemic, and millions of doses have been administered across the region.

“The U.K. needs to be on high alert as it starts using the vaccine in younger people,” Sam Fazeli, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence, wrote in a report.

Experts from the European Medicines Agency are meeting today to finalise their evaluation of rare cases of blood clotting and its possible relationship with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine, whose use is suspended in some European countries for people under 60 years of age.

The Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC), in charge of monitoring and evaluating the safety of medicines for human use authorized by the EMA, has meetings scheduled until next Friday, so it is expected to report on its updated assessment on one of those days.

