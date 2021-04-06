Apply for a Job on a Nerja Beach as Applications Open This Week

APPLICATIONS open this week for various positions to work on a Nerja beach this summer!

The Beaches Councils and Nerja City Council have reported that they can be consulted, at the Electoral Office of Nerja City Council, on the selection process for three job exchanges to fill positions on the beach this summer.

As announced by Ayuntamiento de Nerja, positions available for the 2021 season include beach lifeguards, coordinators, lifeguards for the management of boats and jet skis for the lifeguard service, and beach surveillance.

Ángela Díaz, Councilor for Human Resources Said: “The place, dates and hours in which Physical fitness tests will be held, taking place at the Enrique López Cuenca Sports City –

On April 10 at 9:00 a.m. the tests will be carried out for the coordinators, at 4:00 p.m. they will be those of the lifeguards for handling boats and motorcycles aquatic lifeguards, and on April 11 starting at 9.30 am the beach lifeguards tests will take place.”

Díaz also explains that “all applicants who pass the physical fitness tests, which will be informed once they are finished, must take the knowledge of materials and work environment test, which will take place on April 24 at CEIP Narixa, at the times indicated for each of the selection processes.”

Councillor for Beaches, Maricarmen López, highlights that “we continue working from the government group providing our beaches, reinforcing all services for the next summer season, for the enjoyment of our neighbours and the tourists who visit us.”

López added that he values ​​the training of care for people with functional diversity in the selection process, as well as accredited knowledge of English.