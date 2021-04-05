Granada Quad Bike Accident Kills 70-Year-Old Man

GRANADA Quad Bike Accident in Nevada Kills A 70-Year-Old Man



The 112 Andalucía Emergency service, attached to the Council of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board, on Saturday 3, deployed the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES 061), and a Guardia Civil patrol to a location in the Granada municipality of Nevada.

112 had received a call on Saturday evening reporting a traffic accident involving a quad bike, and when the emergency services arrived at the scene, on a local road in the Granada municipality, they sadly discovered the body of a 70-year-old man, who had died as a result of his injuries when crashing the quad bike.

A full police investigation is being undertaken to establish the cause of the man’s death, as there were no witnesses to the accident, and his identity has not yet been revealed, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.