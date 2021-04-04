Young Woman Injured After Being Rammed by Bull in Sevilla

A YOUNG woman has been injured after being rammed by a bull in Sevilla.

Four other people were also hurt after the bull escaped from a farm in Sevilla, ramming them and leaving one young woman injured.

The 27-year-old woman was reportedly left seriously injured after being attacked by a bull that had escaped from a farm in the municipality of Gerena (Sevilla). The young woman remains at the Virgen Macarena hospital in the centre of Sevilla.

The animal also attacked four other people, causing injuries of varying degrees before it was finally captured with the help of several residents of the area.

The event occurred while the group was in a rural area, according to health sources. One of its members notified the emergency services at 11.45am reporting the incident. The animal’s attack occurred in the vicinity of the Guadiamar River bridge, between Gerena and Aznalcollar, according to Europa Press.

The person who reported the incident said that the bull was outside the farm and had attacked several people.

The Guardia Civil, the Local Police and the Public Health Emergencies Company EPES were sent to the scene, where they were the first to attend to the most seriously injured young woman.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have taken charge of the open investigation to try to clarify what happened and to work out if there has been any negligence.

The animal was reportedly a two-year-old calf and belongs to the Marques de Albaserrada cattle ranch, who has its farm nearby. It is thought to have escaped through a broken part of the fence that protects that particular enclosure.