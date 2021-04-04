Eggstreme vandalism in Teulada-Moraira

SMASHED: Not everybody appreciated Teulada-Moraira’s decorative Easter eggs Photo credit: Teulada-Moraira town hall

TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall adorned the town with several outsize Easter eggs this year.

They were intended to be included in photographs uploaded to Instagram, in a competition offering a prize of two free tickets for the Teulada-Moraira Auditorium.

Unfortunately, as well as photographers, the Easter eggs also attracted the attentions of vandals who smashed one and impaled another with the leg of a plastic chair.

