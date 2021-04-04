TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall adorned the town with several outsize Easter eggs this year.

They were intended to be included in photographs uploaded to Instagram, in a competition offering a prize of two free tickets for the Teulada-Moraira Auditorium.

Unfortunately, as well as photographers, the Easter eggs also attracted the attentions of vandals who smashed one and impaled another with the leg of a plastic chair.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Eggstreme vandalism in Teulada-Moraira.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.