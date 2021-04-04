Boohoo Booboo as identical coat sold at two different prices

AS online retailer Boohoo starts to bring all of its recently purchased brands such as Dorothy Perkins into the group, price differentials are being discovered.

Most recently, a BBC reporter Jennifer Meierhans discovered that both she and one of her friends had purchased the identical coat from two different Boohoo website, one being Coast and the other being Dorothy Perkins but on discussion, they discovered that one coat cost £34 (€38) than the other.

When contacted, the company told the BBC that each brand group worked independently and therefore wouldn’t necessarily know what price another brand was selling the same item for but the spokesperson confirmed that there would be a review and prices would be aligned.

