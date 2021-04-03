Ministry of Education plans to cut classrooms at 200 public schools in Valencia.

THE Ministry of Education plans to reduce classrooms in 212 public infant and primary schools for the coming year, a measure that has been justified by “the collapse of the birth rate”.

The changes proposed by Vicent Marzà’s department are a provisional measure, only for 2021-2022, and based on demographic, enrollment and supply criteria.

Births registered in each municipality in 2018 are also taken into account, in anticipation of the number of children expected to enter into the education system.

A document presented to the teachers’ unions on Thursday, April 1, reportedly shows that 144 classes will disappear overall compared to the current year.

There are 51 schools that will gain classrooms as part of the proposals, 186 that will lose and 26 which are likely to stay the same because some classes will be added and others removed.

The education department will place classrooms in a ‘non-functioning’ situation in that they will be “activated” when necessary, according to the number of students and teachers available.

The union has reportedly been critical of the proposal after years of “constant increase in units” and called a move with less classrooms and less professionals “worrying.”

They raised concerns that “deactivating a class” is a step towards a “permanent deletion”.

