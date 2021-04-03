MADRID extends Covid restrictions to new health areas following a ‘slight upward trend’ in infections

The Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has given a public update on Saturday, April 3, on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic and announced an extension of the current restrictions to several new health areas. The minister confirmed that there has been a “slight upward trend” in infections, as has been seen throughout much of Spain in recent days, but maintains that the situation is “similar” to what it was last week.

“We have to continue being very responsible,” he stressed.

Nevertheless, he revealed that the powers that be have decided extend perimeter closures to several basic health areas and localities in an attempt to stem the spread of the virus further. The new restrictions will impose perimeter closures to eleven health areas and ten localities.

The following regions will be subject to closured from Monday, April 5 to April 19:

Getafe (Las Margaritas)

San Fernando de Henares (San Fernando)

Arganzuela (Chopera)

Alameda de Osuna (Barajas)

Bars (San Blas-Canillejas)

Villaviciosa de Odón

The Cabrera

Moralzarzal

Colmenarejo

On the other hand, several localities and health areas will see their perimeter restrictions lifted on April 12. These are:

Olive Valley (Majadahonda)

Núñez Morgado (Chamartín)

Virgin of Begoña (Fuencarral-El Pardo)

Vicálvaro-Artilleros and Valdebernardo (Vicálvaro)

Chapineria

Torrejón de Velasco

Saints of the Smoky

Navacerrada

Paracuellos del Jarama

Villanueva de la Cañada

Navas del Rey

In a positive move for the Community of Madrid, Mr Escudero announced that the WiZink Centre will open as a mass vaccination point in the coming days, primarily to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to those aged between 60 and 65 years old.

The minister once again took the opportunity to criticise the perimeter closures enforced by the Central Government over Easter until April 9, claiming that the measure has lead to an increase in infections and the cumulative incidence rate within the community.

“We do not share it for technical reasons. We expect to see the consequences of this closure in the coming days. When this region has been perimetered, infections have increased,” he said, as reported by Spanish daily ABC.