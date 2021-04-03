KKAV helps kitties

THE Kitty Kat Almanzora Valley charity (KKAV) is celebrating three years of helping to sterilise ferals and strays in Cantoria and the surrounding areas.

The charity was the idea of Ron and Jean Nield who have worked tirelessly to capture, check, neuter and return cats in the village.

Ron was proud to say that each year they neuter more than 50 cats, mainly in Cantoria, Albanchez and Almanzora.

“If you see a cat with its ear tipped, then it’s been fixed!” he declared.

Before Easter the KKAV held a raffle and sales stall in Cantoria in front of the church, raising an amazing €344.

Jean and Ron have been joined in their fundraising by villagers Suzanna, Alicia, Vanessa and Chelo and the charity continues to receive support from the town hall, and Jorge Gonzalez in particular.

KKAV continued its work with a coffee morning at the bar opposite the Cantoria town hall earlier this week with a raffle, sales stall and cakes on offer.

