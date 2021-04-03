Covid-hit attraction requests ERTE for half its staff

Covid-hit attraction, the Cueva de Nerja, has requested ERTE for half its staff.

THE pandemic has seen visitors to the caves drop by 80 per cent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019.

After requesting four loans for a total of €1.6 million, the Cueva de Nerja Foundation has decided to try to secure the future of the historic attraction, which relies totally on income from ticket sales, and request ERTE for 50 per cent of its 30-strong workforce.

The move could save around €100,000 in salaries, with staff from all departments affected, reports DiarioSur.

The furlough files were presented on Friday, April 2, with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), having a maximum of 10 days to respond.

Cueva de Nerja has closed on three separate occasions since the start of the pandemic, with potential losses of €9,000 a day.

The first closure was from mid-March to June 1, with a second month-long closure in mid-November, and lastly from mid-January to mid-February.

Perimeter closures have meant the only people who can visit the cave are Malaga residents or a small number of tourists who have arrived by plane from overseas.

Even over the Easter period, just 1,040 visitors have been recorded, significantly less than would normally pass through the attraction in one day.

As a result, from Monday, April 5 until June 15, the caves will remain closed from Monday to Wednesday, opening only Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm on Thursday and Friday, and 10am to 5pm during weekends.

The museum in Plaza de España will only open on weekends, from 10am to 4pm.

According to the same publication, the Junta de Andalucía, Malaga Provincial Council and the Nerja City Council will contribute €120,000 to keep the natural attraction afloat.

