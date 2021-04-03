Come back another time

CLOSE WATCH: Police checks over Easter Photo credit: Vera town hall

DESPITE official warnings and announcements, hopeful visitors from outside the province still tried to make an Easter getaway.

In Mojacar, municipal sources revealed that in recent weeks the police had handed out a total of seven fines to flouters but numbers were increasing.  Most involved residents from other Andalucia provinces or Spanish regions attempting to evade travel restrictions.

The situation was similar in Vera, where police issued around 100 fines between the San Jose fiesta on March 19 and the start of Easter Week.  Eighty were slapped on non-residents who hoped to spend the holiday in a second residence.

Vera’s mayor and Public Safety councillor, Alfonso Garcia, called for “ a sense of individual responsibility and great prudence” as Easter began.

“That way we won’t have to lament a spike in the number of infections, as we did after Christmas,” Garcia said.

