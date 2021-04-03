Almeria changes nationality

A FILM crew recently spent three days in Almeria City, shooting sequences for the Dutch miniseries “BuZa.”

For the purposes of the series produced by BNN/VARA and directed by Frank Ketelaar, the Pescaderia district, the Nicolas Salmeron park, the School of Art, El Acebuche prison and Retamar relocated to the imaginary country of Georgetown during an uprising.

Most of the series’ four episodes take place in the Netherlands, centring on a politician with a drink problem who is named Foreign minister after his predecessor’s sudden death.

Netherlands-born Aty Soesbergen, who has lived in Almeria for 25 years, was responsible for the Spanish production, working with a crew of 25 Dutch and 21 Spanish operators as well as 80 actors and extras from Almeria.

