Tranquiliser rip-off

A WOMAN was arrested in Almeria for attempting to buy diazepam tranquilisers on a bogus Social Security prescription.
Noticing irregularities in the prescription, which also lacked a doctor’s stamp, the pharmacist asked for more details, prompting the would-be purchaser to make a hurried exit.
Investigating the incident, Almeria’s Policia Nacional found that she was a 39-year-old who had tried on at least three previous occasions to use fake prescriptions to acquire diazepam.
Sources close to the case suggested that it was likely the woman wanted to pay a subsidised €3 for the medication on a Social Security prescription and later sell it on the black market for €300.
