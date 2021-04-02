A WOMAN was arrested in Almeria for attempting to buy diazepam tranquilisers on a bogus Social Security prescription.

Noticing irregularities in the prescription, which also lacked a doctor’s stamp, the pharmacist asked for more details, prompting the would-be purchaser to make a hurried exit.

Investigating the incident, Almeria’s Policia Nacional found that she was a 39-year-old who had tried on at least three previous occasions to use fake prescriptions to acquire diazepam.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Sources close to the case suggested that it was likely the woman wanted to pay a subsidised €3 for the medication on a Social Security prescription and later sell it on the black market for €300.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tranquiliser rip-off.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.