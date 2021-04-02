SPAIN breaks its own Covid vaccination record as the jab rollout steps up a gear

Spain broke yet another record on Thursday, April 1 by administering more than 306,000 doses of the Covid vaccine – the highest number in a single day since the jab rollout began. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, pointed out that this figure could be even higher as many communities didn’t publish their official figures over the bank holiday. Since the vaccination campaign at the end of December last year, Spain has doled out a total of 8.34 million coronavirus jabs, while 7 per cent of the population has by now received both doses of the vaccination, according to latest data published by the Ministry of Health.

Unfortunately, the cumulative incidence rate of the country has risen by two points and now sits at 154 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, putting Spain back in the high risk category. However, ministers are confident that the vaccination rollout will speed up even more from this month, with large quantities of vaccines due to arrive from Europe.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the arrival of 1,056,500 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Spain on April 2 was immediately distributed throughout the country.

The Army was in charge of transporting the corresponding drugs to the Canary Islands, Ceuta and Melilla. Ms Darias added that, adding this shipment to those received last Monday with one million units from Pfizer and Moderna, this week more than two million doses have arrived in the country. Ms Darias has also announced that a new shipment from Pfizer with 1.2 million vaccines is scheduled for next Monday, April 5.

“With this increase, the target of 70% of vaccinated Spaniards throughout the summer it is within reach”, she insisted. The government has set its own target of inoculating 70 per cent of the adult population by September 21, the official end of the Spanish summer, but if the doses continue arriving as planned, there is a strong possibility this important figure could be reached by as early as June.