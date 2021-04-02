El EMPUJE, one of Almeria City’s most famous girlie clubs, was closed down by the Policia Nacional acting on a court order.
The huge building in Avenida de Cabo de Gata, which from the outside appeared to be nothing more than a sprawling villa, was in fact one of the city’s best-known bordellos.
This was not the first cordoning-off of this type but followed another two months earlier in Retamar when police closed down a similar “Club de Alterne.”
Police sources explained at the time that this was not was shut down for allegedly offering the attentions of prostitutes, but because it remained open when all businesses – except those providing essential services – were ordered to close to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Essential and non-essential services.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.