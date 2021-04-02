Electricity Bills in Spain Higher Compared to Last Year

ELECTRICITY bills have increased this year, according to reports.

The average users’ electricity bill rose by nearly €11 on average in March compared to last year, according to an analysis by Facua-Consumidores en Acción.

The report indicates that March 2021 finished on a 26.5% year-on-year increase in the average price per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of electricity, which stood at 14.13 cents (indirect taxes included), compared to 11 cents, 16 cents from March of 2020. This is revealed by the analysis of Facua-Consumidores en Acción on the evolution of the semi-regulated PVPC tariff.

The organisation has also warned that the increase is even higher than the one recorded in the month of January, which was 25.8%. However, they can confirm that the price per kWh this month has not reached the price of January 2021, which was an average of 16.75 cents with the cheapest day being 7.30 cents and the most expensive day reaching 22.14 cents.

Facua-Consumidores en Acción has explained that the increase is due to the market for CO2 emission rights exploding and a rise in prices in the electricity generation market from hydroelectric plants.

Overall, the average users’ bill has risen by 18%, from €80.48 in January and €62.08 in February. The average users’ bill for the month of March was €70.90, which represents an increase of 18% in comparison to €60.06 last March – a difference of €10.84.

With this information in mind, the organisation has advised “to distrust claims” of flat rates or price stability for a year “and not go to the free market because their companies do not offer cheaper rates but quite the opposite.”

Facua has demanded that the Government speeds up the fulfilment of the commitments taken on by PSOE and United We Can at the beginning of the legislature on energy policy.

Source: Sur